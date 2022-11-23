Herschel Walker Refers To Run-Off As ‘Erection’ In Another Embarrassing Gaffe

Herschel Walker continues to make a mockery of the political process by proving that he’s likely unprepared to hold a seat in the United States Senate. On Nov. 22, Walker was in an interview with Fox News and flanked by fellow republicans, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.

While attempting to make a plea to voters Walker said, “This erection is about the people.”

Cruz and Graham didn’t react, but the video clip eventually went viral on social media.

Just a week ago, Walker gave another nonsensical speech during a campaign speech in McDonough, Ga. Walker went on a rant about a movie he recently watched called “Freak Night.”

He gave his interpretation of the 1985 film which is titled, “Fright Night.”

“I was here watching a stupid movie late at night hoping it’s gonna get better, it don’t get better but you keep watching anyway. Cause the other night, the other night I was watching this movie — I was watching this movie called “Fright Night,” “Freak Night” or some type of night but it was about vampires,” he said. “I don’t know if you know but vampires are some cool people, are they not?”

Walker continued to share insight on the film and claimed that he didn’t want to be a vampire anymore.

“But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that?” he said. “I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore, I wanna be a werewolf.”

Both incidents provided more evidence of Walker’s lack of preparedness when it comes to holding an office in the U.S. Senate. On Dec. 6, he’ll face off against Raphael Warnock in a run-off election.