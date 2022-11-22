Sen. Lindsey Graham Forced To Testify In Atlanta Today After Judge Sides With D.A. Fani Willis

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Atlanta today after a judge forced him to testify in Fulton County’s 2020 election probe. After months of attempting to dodge the testimony by filing multiple lawsuits, Graham will face a grand jury.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Donald Trump for interference in the 2020 election.

After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden, he called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. In the call which took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump said, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit.

Graham, who claims he did not attempt to pressure Raffensperger, will now be forced to share his side of the story before Fulton County’s grand jury.

Willis believes the grand jury testimonies will wrap before the end of 2022. According to the facts presented in the case, Trump is at substantial risk of prosecution for both election and non-election crimes in violation of Georgia state law.

Violations would include solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with performance of election duties, interference with primaries and elections, and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Last week, Trump announced that he would run for president in 2020.