TIDAL Celebrates Homegrown Artists With New Rising Georgia Series

New TIDAL RISING special series will feature Tom The Mail Man, Lunar Vacation, Sakura, and SwaVay

Highlights Atlanta, Georgia as a fountain for emerging talent

NEW YORK, November 16, 2022 – Global music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL announced today a special edition of its TIDAL RISING documentary series, shining a light on four emerging artists across multiple genres, all hailing from Georgia – Lunar Vacation, Sakura, SwaVay, and Tom The Mail Man.

For decades, Georgia has been a melting pot of diverse musical talent that has influenced music scenes nationwide and globally. TIDAL RISING is a program dedicated to empowering up-and-coming artists, and this new documentary series will introduce music fans to local talent and Georgia’s music culture.

Over the next month, all artists participating in the series will receive out of home and online marketing and promotional support from TIDAL to help them reach new and existing fans. In Downtown Atlanta, each artist will take over the billboard at 75 MLK to reach new and current local fans.

“It’s an honor to be selected as one of four artists that TIDAL has chosen to bring Georgia’s music scene to a global stage,” said SwaVay. “Atlanta has been home my whole life and has helped shape my own style and sounds. I hope others can find inspiration from the culture of this city that we’re celebrating through this instalment of TIDAL RISING.”

“By design, TIDAL RISING is artist-first and everything we do is to help artists share their story and showcase their talent to engage fans,” said Jason Kpana, SVP, Artist & Label Relations at TIDAL. “Georgia’s musical heritage spans time and styles so it was only right that TIDAL is giving homage by partnering with four artists to show the range of emerging talent.”

Fans can watch the TIDAL RISING Georgia documentaries at tidal.com/rising.

Learn more about TIDAL and subscribe at TIDAL.com.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is a global music and entertainment streaming platform that aims to create a sustainable, artist-first and fan-centric business model for the music industry. With innovative experimental features like direct-to-artist payouts, TIDAL is empowering artists to redefine their place in the music industry.

Available in 62 countries, the streaming service has more than 90 million songs and 450,000 high-quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL RISING. TIDAL is available in Free (US only), HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings.