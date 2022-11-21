President Barack Obama Will Return To Atlanta And Campaign For Sen. Raphael Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s team announced this morning that President Barack Obama will return to Atlanta. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Obama will campaign with Reverend Raphael Warnock and encourage Georgians to cast their ballots during the final days of early in-person voting for the runoff election.

Following the previous event with President Obama, rally-goers signed up to complete hundreds of door knocking shifts.

In October, thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock.

For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.

During his speech in College Park, a city that borders Atlanta, Obama continued to lambaste Herschel Walker who claimed to be in law enforcement by showing a fake badge, and recently ranted about vampires during a campaign speech.

“The basic question, the fundamental question you should be asking yourself right now is who cares for you, who will fight for your right now?” Obama said. “Is it somebody that carries around a phony badge and says he’s in law enforcement?”

Warnock will face-off against Walker on Dec. 6 in the run-off.