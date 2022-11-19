Sen. Raphael Warnock Defeats Georgia In Court, Early Voting On Saturday Now Allowed

Sen. Raphael Warnock captured the first victory weeks before the run-off election. On Nov. 18, a Fulton County judge sided with Warnock’s campaign to allow early voting.

A Fulton County judge has sided with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups to allow early voting on Saturday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election.

“Based on the Court’s ruling, counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Further, Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering in efforts by counties to provide for advance voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr.

On Nov. 15, Warnock for Georgia campaign, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), and the Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) announced a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County.

The elimination of Saturday voting stems from a Georgia law that once paid homage to Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

“Illegal attempts to block Saturday voting are another desperate attempt by career politicians to squeeze the people out of their own democracy and to silence the voices of Georgians,” said Quentin Fulks, Warnock for Georgia Campaign Manager.

During a recent campaign event at Morehouse College with rapper Lil Baby, Warnock took a moment to shed light on the recent elimination of Saturday early voting which means that voters will have less days to vote.

“Let me tell you how important your voice is, already they’re playing games with us,” Warnock said. “We can’t do early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving because there’s a state law that says you can’t do the voting after this holiday. What holidays are they talking about Thanksgiving? It’s a Georgia holiday that used to pay tribute to Robert E. Lee. So you can’t vote on Saturday because of Robert Lee’s birthday. If you think your vote doesn’t count, let me tell you it counts enough for folks to be playing games to keep you from using it.”

Early voting will now begin on Nov. 26, and the run-off election will take place on Dec. 6.