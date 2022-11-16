The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Partners with the Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business

Effort seeks to increase more African American and Latinx enrollment in business and management graduate programs

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. has partnered with the Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business ensuring more of its members pursue graduate degrees in business and management.

As part of the partnership, Alpha Brothers receive application fee waivers and an opportunity for no less than three full tuition fellowships for those admitted to Kelley’s full-time, in-residence MBA program each year. Fellowship recipients may also receive support to attend the Fraternity’s Regional and General conventions.

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is renowned for its development of global leaders across every field, including business,” said General President Willis L. Lonzer, III, Ph.D. “As the world’s first and leading intercollegiate Fraternity founded by African American men, the Fraternity is uniquely equipped to successfully partner with the Kelley School of Business and fully realize its goal of increasing African American and Latinx pursuit of business and management graduate degrees.”

Kelley’s MBA program, which is typically completed in 21 months, offers a strong focus on academics, professional development, career development, and experiential learning, including global learning and leadership development opportunities.

The Fraternity ensures at least 10 Alpha Brothers enroll each Fall semester in the Kelley MBA program. Program applicants, which are notified within 60 days, are reviewed based on prior academic performance, work experience, standardized test scores, English proficiency scores, essays, interviews, and leadership experience.

“We are proud of a heritage at Kelley that highlights the importance of developing leaders who reflect our increasingly diverse society, through a learning environment that is supportive for all,” said Ash Soni, interim dean of the Kelley School and The Sungkyunkwan Professor. “Alumni of Alpha Phi Alpha have included a Supreme Court justice, a UN ambassador, civil rights leaders and, of course, many successful businessmen. We hope this new partnership similarly will contribute to promoting greater diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The program will also offer webinars and opportunities targeting the Fraternity’s College Brothers about business careers and graduate business education at Kelley as well as special sessions with Alumni Brothers to assist in the business school application process, the agreement stated.

The partnership ends June 30, 2026.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3EeFeGe