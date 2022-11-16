Offset Of Migos Shares Emotional Message Following Death Of Takeoff

Offset broke his silence following the death of fellow Migos member Takeoff. In an emotional social media post, Offset shared his thoughts on the rapper’s untimely death.

“Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable,” Offset wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

Offset continued by writing, “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after. ‘This still doesn’t feel like reality. I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo formed the Migos during their teenage years in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Takeoff was the glue of the group, rapping long before Quavo and Offset. They rose to fame following the release of the 2012 song “Bando” and 2013’s “Versace.”

The group would reach its pinnacle with the release of 2017’s “Culture” album. Takeoff’s solo album, “The Last Rocket,” would be released the following year.

Takeoff, Kirsnick Khari Ball, 28, was shot and killed in Houston. His home going service took place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.