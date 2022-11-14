Texts Reveal American Woman Felt ‘Drugged’ Before Death In Mexico Airbnb

Photo: Getty Images

The boyfriend of one of the three Americans found dead in a Mexico Airbnb said his girlfriend felt “drugged” hours before she died, according to text messages between the two.

Victor Day, the boyfriend of Kandace Florence, who died along with friends Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall while on a trip in Mexico City, told People that he began receiving alarming texts from his girlfriend in the early hours of October 30.

Day said that everything seemed to be going well as Florence appeared to be on a rooftop bar with her friends until his girlfriend messaged him that she felt “tired” and emotional, per People.

“I write her, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she says, ‘I’m just not OK. I wanna go home,’” Day told the outlet. “And I write her, ‘You’re not enjoying it. What’s wrong though?’ She says, ‘I feel drugged.’ And I say, ‘Where’s Jordan? Are you home or out?’”

The boyfriend said Florence told him she had just returned to the Airbnb.

“‘I feel like I took Molly. I’m literally in pain. I’m, like, shaking,’” Day said Florence messaged him.

“If you didn’t watch your drink the whole time, you may have gotten drugged,” Day responded, noting that her last text to him read: “I wasn’t complacent.”

“Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me and that’s when I clearly see she’s vomiting. She’s been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face,” Day told People.

The victim’s boyfriend said he fell asleep briefly and didn’t realize something was seriously wrong until Florence didn’t respond to his texts later. He decided to contact the Airbnb host to do a wellness check on the group of friends.

Soon after, the host informed him that all three were found dead in the Mexico City Airbnb, which they rented to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

“I refused to believe that they were dead. It seemed so surreal, it didn’t feel real,” Day recalled. “And so I began to ask her, I’m like, ‘Did the police do anything? Did y’all, did they try in Mexico to save their lives?’ And she assured me. She was like, ‘Oh, of course. Of course, they tried. And unfortunately, it’s just, it’s too late. They’ve all passed.’”

According to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, the three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators found a failure in the gas boiler, which could’ve been activated while one of the victims, who was found dead in the bathroom, was trying to take a shower, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told ABC News.

Airbnb said the incident was a “terrible tragedy” in a statement to ABC News.

“Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can,” a spokesperson said.