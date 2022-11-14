Lil Baby Honored With His Own Day In Atlanta During Festival At Morehouse College

Nov. 13 will now be known as Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day in Atlanta. On Sunday, Lil Baby was honored with the proclamation at his annual Fall Festival which was held at Morehouse College.

The proclamation, presented by the Atlanta City Council, paid homage to Lil Baby’s philanthropic efforts which includes giving $100,000 in scholarships to his alma mater, Booker T. Washington High School, and giving $1.5 million in proceeds for the song “The Bigger Picture.”

The artist, raised in the Oakland City community in Atlanta, has also held several festivals for kids by having back to school drives, and giving coats during his Fall Festival.

Musically, Lil Baby continues to shine. In October, he released his sophomore album, It’s Only Me, which sold 215,000 in its first week making it the No. 1 album on the Billboard Chart.

ADW was on site at Morehouse College when Lil Baby received the proclamation. View video below.

