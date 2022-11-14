Black women demand action to free Griner

Black women call on Biden administration to step up efforts to free Brittney GrinerLast week, WNBA star Brittney Griner’s attorneys announced that she is being moved to a Russian penal colony. Griner, who was convicted for possession of cannabis oil, reportedly will face inhumane conditions and forced labor . In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda President and CEO Marcela Howell issued the following statement in response:

“We demand Brittney Griner’s release and we call on the Biden administration to take swift and decisive action to secure her immediate return to the United States. As a Black, queer woman and an American, Brittney Griner is at heightened risk for abuse in a Russian penal system that operates under the cloak of darkness and is notorious for its human rights violations.

“We also urge human rights advocates around the world to pressure both the Biden administration and Russian officials to negotiate her immediate release. Finally, we encourage all who stand for freedom to send a message of support to Brittney Griner — so that both she and the Russians know that we have her back and we’re fighting to free her.”