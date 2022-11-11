Atlanta Hawks Defeat Sixers As Team Celebrates Black Panther On ‘Super Hero Night’

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated “Super Hero Night” by gaining a win over the Philadelphia Sixers. Led by Trae Young’s 26 points and Clint Capela’s 20 rebounds, the Hawks secured their fourth win in five games as they continue to lead the Southeast Division.

Following the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan spoke about Capela’s resurgence.

“This is the Clint that we saw two years ago,” McMillan said. “And you know, this is the Clint we need out on the floor, you know rebounding the basketball, defending. He’s done a really solid job in the last couple of days defending some of the top players in the league.”

The Hawks also revealed their new City Edition uniforms and court that are inspired by Georgia’s official state fruit, the peach.

“I think the colors are really nice,” Young said after the game. “I thought the peach color was cool and that fans showed love. Moving forward, we’ll see people wearing those types of shirts.”

Off the court, the Hawks teamed up with Marvel to celebrate “Super Hero Night” to honor the release of the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

All fans in attendance received a custom Marvel-inspired poster that featured Hawks stars John Collins, 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, and 2022 All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young posing in front of the arena. Throughout the game, fans were able to meet Black Panther on the concourse.

Rapper Sofaygo served as the guest in the Michelob ULTRA section. The 21-year-old artist, who recently released a new album Pink Heartz, shared his thoughts on the game and his music.

“I’ve been working on a lot of good stuff so it’s gonna be great,” he said. “My biggest advice is to always think for yourself no matter what anyone tells you. People will always have something to say, but it’s all based on what you think.”

The Hawks will head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers on Nov. 12.