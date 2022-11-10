Toni Murphy Talks New Role At Comcast, Relocating To Atlanta (Video)

Toni Murphy takes on a new role as Comcast’s SVP of Sales and Marketing for Central Division where she will be headquartered in Atlanta. Murphy previously held the title of Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region where she oversaw the organization’s operational, strategic and financial performance across areas serving western, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, northern West Virginia and the Maryland panhandle.

Murphy recently sat down with ADW to discuss her new role and relocating to Atlanta. View video below.