Warnock, Walker Will Face Each Other Again on Dec. 6

Georgia voters who hoped for a decisive outcome to hotly contested midterm races and an end to the relentless run of campaign ads dominating local airwaves, may have to wait for another month and continue to endure the onslaught of campaign commercials.

Following a fiercely fought battle between U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock and businessman Herschel Walker as of Thursday morning, with 96 percent of the vote in neither candidate had secured the necessary 50 percent plus 1 to declare a winner in the most watched congressional race in the nation. Warnock maintains a slight lead over Walker winning 49.7 percent of the vote to Walker’s 48.2 percent of the vote. The lack of a more than 50 percent majority will force the two frontrunners into a runoff which will take place on Dec. 6.

Independent candidate Shane Oliver took two percent of the vote, possibly causing the runoff.

At last count Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, was leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker with a slim margin of less than 20,000 votes by Thursday morning.

Warnock supporters expect the incumbent senator to hold the lead as mail in ballots continue to be counted through Dec. 6.

Warnock, who won a special election that focused all eyes on Georgia in 2020 has been the target of Republican ire as his win in 2021 gave Democrats a majority in the U.S. senate.

Walker, who is heavily reliant on the support of former president Donald Trump officially qualified to enter the Georgia senate race on March 2, 2022. The former Georgia football star and entrepreneur faces much controversy as opponent scrutinize his business practices and fall out for some controversial statements regarding his having a cure for COVID continue to cast a shadow on his business and political acumen, along with numerous reports of domestic violence, abuse and allegedly insisting that two women abort pregnancies, although he purports to be a prolife candidate.

A recent report from CNN charges that the Trump-tapped candidate has been lying about his personal record and academic achievements for years. Walker for years claimed to have graduated in the top 1 percent of his class at the University of Georgia, when in fact the star quarterback and Heisman trophy winner did not graduate from the GSU or any post-secondary institution at all.

Democrats are hopeful that Sen. Warnock’s resume, including his leadership as pastor of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Jr.’s old church, could help him repeat his win this year. Many in the state and across the nation are also crediting in part Sen. Warnock’s win in 2021 along with Sen. John Ossoff’s win as a major factor in giving democrats a majority in Congress, which ultimately made Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s senate confirmation for Supreme Court Justice possible.

Along with Walker’s woes over false statements regarding his academic credentials, his business accomplishments have also been called into question. The candidate has also been accused of domestic abuse and dangerous behavior.