Stacey Abrams Concedes Loss to Brian Kemp in Georgia Governor’s Race

As Stacey Abrams conceded the loss for governor of Georgia to Republican incumbent Brain Kemp, supporters vowed to continue her mission of eliminating voter suppression across the nation and securing improved quality of living for Georgians.

Abrams lost her second bid for Georgia governor in a hotly contested race on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

‘I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to ensure that the people of Georgia have a voice,’ Abrams told her supporters.

“Look, I got into this race for one reason and one reason only to fight. And not just any fight. A fight to save Georgia. A fight on behalf of our children and generations to come. A fight on behalf of our people, whether they know it or not. A fight for basic human rights that we should take for granted. But we have to struggle to hold on to and a fight for the values that we hold dear. And we may never sacrifice. I got into this for a fight for what we know to be true deep down in our bones that the State of Georgia, the people of Georgia deserve more,” Abrams said in her concession speech.

Political insiders speculate, “that her heart was not really in it,” referring to her second run for the highest office in Georgia, adding that “she was compelled to run,” after raising the issue of voter suppression to the national level.

Abrams, an author, tax attorney and former Georgia state representative mounted a highly visible and credible challenge to Kemp in 2018 losing to the incumbent governor by just 55,000 votes. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Abrams lost by nearly 300,000 votes in Tuesday’s election. Kemp won with 2,102,323 votes to Abrams 1,803,923.

Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel received 27,992 votes.

Following the 2018 loss Abrams focused on raising the issue of voting rights for minority and disenfranchised citizens around the country. Her herculean voter registration efforts are credited with helping President Joe Biden win Georgia in 2020 and Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff capture the state’s U.S. Senate seats in 2021.

Georgians took advantage of early voting with a more than 2.5 million people casting ballots before Election Day, a record turnout for a midterm election.