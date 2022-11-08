Takeoff Celebration Of Life To Be Held At State Farm Arena In Atlanta

Family, friends, and fans globally continue to mourn the loss of Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. To honor Ball and allow fans to pay their respect to the superstar, the family of the beloved will host a special Celebration of Life this Friday, November 11th at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12:00 p.m

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today, Tuesday, November 8th at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Fans can secure a maximum of two (2) tickets at Ticketmaster. Tickets are non-transferrable, and parties must enter the venue together. All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets to not come downtown.

Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today. The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and friend to so many.

The public memorial will follow a strict no photo and no video policy. All devices will be checked with Yondr bags prior to entering the arena. Media will not be allowed entry to cover the event. Images from the event will be provided following the conclusion.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Donations can be made at: www.rocket-foundation.org

No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.