Black Candidates You Should Know On Election Day

It’s time for the midterms again, and experts say these elections could be the most consequential in years. Whoever is elected to these positions could affect the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. On top of that, issues like rapid inflation, abortion rights, and health care are on ballots across the country.
Congressional seats, governorships, attorney general, and other positions are also up for grabs. The competition is fierce, especially with hundreds of Black leaders vying for a position in federal or state office. Some of these candidates and politicians could make history on election night.
Without further ado, here are all the Black candidates running for office or re-election.
Alabama
Will Boyd (U.S. Senate)
Phyllis Harvey-Hall (U.S. House, AL-02)
Kathy Warner-Stanton (U.S. House, AL-05)
Terri Sewell (U.S. House, AL-07)
Yolanda Flowers (Alabama Governor)
Arizona
Jevin Hodge (U.S. House, AZ-01)
Arkansas
Natalie James (Senate)
Monte Hodges (U.S. House, AR-01)
Quintessa Hathaway (U.S. House, AR-02)
Chris Jones (Arkansas Governor)
California
Kermit Jones (U.S. House, CA-03)
Tamika Hamilton (U.S. House, CA-06)
Barbara Lee (U.S. House, CA-12)
Brian Hawkins (U.S. House, CA-25)
Joe Collins (U.S. House, CA-36)
Jan Perry (U.S. House, CA-37)
Sydney Kamlager (U.S. House, CA-37)
Maxine Waters (U.S. House, CA-43)
Angela Underwood Jacobs (California Lieutenant Governor)
Colorado
T.J. Cole (U.S. Senate)
Joe Neguse (U.S. House, CO-02)
Connecticut
Jahana Hayes (U.S. House, CT-05)
George Logan (U.S. House, CT-05)
Stephanie Thomas (Connecticut Secretary of State)
Florida
Val Demings (U.S. Senate)
LaShonda Holloway (U.S. House, FL-04)
Alfred Lawson (U.S. House, FL-05)
Karen Green (U.S. House, FL-07)
Calvin Wimbish (U.S. House, FL-10)
Shante Munns (U.S. House, FL-11)
Kimberly Walker (U.S. House, FL-12)
Dwight Young (U.S. House, FL-13)
Byron Donalds (U.S. House, FL-19)
Drew-Montez Clark (U.S. House, FL-20)
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (U.S. House, FL-20)
Frederica S. Wilson (U.S. House, FL-24)
Carla Spalding (U.S. House, FL-25)
Christine Alexandria Olivo (U.S. House, FL-26)
Aramis Ayala (State Attorney General)
Georgia
Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate)
Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate)
Sanford Bishop Jr. (U.S. House, GA-02)
Val Almonord (U.S. House, GA-03)
Hank Johnson (U.S. House, GA-04)
Nikema Williams (U.S. House, GA-05)
Lucy McBath (U.S. House, GA-06)
Lisa Babbage (U.S. House, GA-07)
Darrius Butler (U.S. House, GA-08)
Tabith Johnson-Green (U.S. House, GA-10)
Liz Johnson (U.S. House, GA-12)
David Scott (U.S. House, GA-13)
Marcus Flowers (U.S. House, GA-14)
Stacey Abrams (Georgia Governor)
Illinois
Babette Peyton (U.S. House, IL-01)
Jonathan Jackson (U.S. House, IL-01)
Robin Kelly (U.S. House, IL-02)
Danny K. Davis (U.S. House, IL-07)
Lauren Underwood (U.S. House, IL-14)
Indiana
Haneefah Khaaliq (U.S. Senate)
Jennifer-Ruth Green (U.S. House, IN-01)
Jeannine Lee Lake (U.S. House, IN-05)
André Carson (U.S. House, IN-07)
Iowa
Deidre Dejear (Iowa Governor)
Kentucky
Charles Booker (U.S. Senate)
Louisiana
Gary Chambers (U.S. Senate)
Troy Carter (U.S. House, LA-02)
Maryland
Scottie Griffin (U.S. Senate)
Glenn Ivey (U.S. House, MD-04)
Kweisi Mfume (U.S. House, MD-07)
Wes Moore (Maryland Governor)
Anthony Brown (State Attorney General)
Massachusetts
Ayanna Pressley (U.S. House, MA-07)
Donnie Palmer (U.S. House, MA-07)
Andrea Campbell (State Attorney General)
Rayla Campbell (Massachusetts Secretary of State)
Michigan
John Gibbs (U.S. House, MI-03)
John James (U.S. House, MI-10)
Andrea Kirby (U.S. House, MI-10)
Martell Bivings (U.S. House, MI-13)
Simone Coleman (U.S. House, MI-13)
Lorrie Rutledge (U.S. House MI-13)
Minnesota
Ilhan Omar (U.S. House, MN-05)
Cicely Davis (U.S. House, MN-05)
Mississippi
Dianne Black (U.S. House, MS-01)
Bennie Thompson (U.S. House, MS-02)
Shuwaski Young (U.S. House, MS-03)
Johnny DuPree (U.S. House, MS-04)
Missouri
Paul Venable (U.S. Senate)
Cori Bush (U.S. House, MO-01)
Andrew Jones Jr. (U.S. House, MO-01)
Emanuel Cleaver (U.S. House, MO-05)
Henry Martin (U.S. House, MO-06)
Nevada
Steven Horsford (U.S. House, NV-04)
New Jersey
Allen Cannon (U.S. House, NJ-01)
Patricia Kline (U.S. House, NJ-01)
Tim Alexander (U.S. House, NJ-02)
Billy Prempeh (U.S. House, NJ-09)
Donald Payne Jr. (U.S. House, NJ-10)
Bonnie Watson Coleman (U.S. House, NJ-12)
Darius Mayfield (U.S. House, NJ-12)
New York
Joe Pinion (U.S. Senate)
Jackie Gordon (U.S. House, NY-02)
Gregory W. Meeks (U.S. House, NY-05)
Hakeem Jeffries (U.S. House, NY-08)
Yvette Clarke (U.S. House, NY-09)
Odell Patterson (U.S. House, NY-11)
Ritchie Torres (U.S. House, NY-15)
Jamaal Bowman (U.S. House, NY-16)
La’Ron Singletary (U.S. House, NY-25)
North Carolina
Cheri Beasley (U.S. Senate)
Michelle Lewis (U.S. Senate)
Barbara Gaskins (U.S. House, NC-03)
Valerie Foushee (U.S. House, NC-04)
Donald Davis (U.S. House, NC-05)
Ben Clark (U.S. House, NC-09)
Alma Adams (U.S. House, NC-12)
Ohio
Joyce Beatty (U.S. House, OH-03)
Vanessa Enoch (U.S. House, OH-08)
Shontel Brown (U.S. House, OH-11)
Emilia Sykes (U.S. House, OH-13)
Chelsea Clark (Ohio Secretary of State)
Oklahoma
Adam Martin (U.S. House, OK-01)
Joshua Harris-Till (U.S. House, OK-05)
Pennsylvania
Quincy Magee (U.S. Senate)
Summer Lee (U.S. House, PA-12)
Dwight Lee (U.S. House, PA-03)
Austin Davis (State Lieutenant Governor)
Rhode Island
Allen Waters (U.S. House, RI-01)
South Carolina
Tim Scott (U.S. Senate)
Krystal Matthews (U.S. Senate)
Evangeline Hundley (U.S. House, SC-05)
James Clyburn (U.S. House, SC-06)
Duke Buckner (U.S. House, SC-06)
Daryl Scott (U.S. House, SC-07)
Tennessee
Odessa Kelly (U.S. House, TN-07)
Charlotte Bergmann (U.S. House, TN-09)
Dennis Clark (U.S. House, TN-09)
Texas
Sheila Jackson Lee (U.S. House, TX-18)
Vince Duncan (U.S. House, TX-18)
Al Green (U.S. House, TX-09)
Jrmar Jefferson (U.S. House, TX-01)
Iro Omere (U.S. House, TX-04)
Tartisha Hill (U.S. House, TX-05)
Jasmine Crockett (U.S. House, TX-30)
Zachariah Manning (U.S. House, TX-30)
Debbie Walker (U.S. House, TX-30)
Collin Allred (U.S. House, TX-32)
Marc Veasey (U.S. House, TX-33)
Wesley Hunt (U.S. House, TX-38)
Utah
Nick Mitchell (U.S. House, UT-02)
Burgess Owens (U.S. House, UT-04)
Darlene McDonald (U.S. House, UT-04)
Virginia
Herb Jones (U.S. House, VA-01)
Bobby Scott (U.S. House, VA-03)
Donald McEachin (U.S. House, VA-04)
Leon Benjamin Sr. (U.S. House, VA-04)
Teddy Fikre (U.S. House, VA-08)
Washington
Natasha Hill (U.S. House, WA-05)
Marilyn Strickland (U.S. House, WA-10)
West Virginia
Lacy Watson (U.S. House, WV-01)
Wisconsin
Mandela Barnes (U.S. Senate)
Gwen Moore (U.S. House, WI-04)
Tim Rogers (U.S. House, WI-04)
States without applicable candidates:
- Alaska
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Maine
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- Wyoming
