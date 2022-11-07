Black Candidates You Should Know On Election Day

Photo: Getty Images

It’s time for the midterms again, and experts say these elections could be the most consequential in years. Whoever is elected to these positions could affect the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. On top of that, issues like rapid inflation, abortion rights, and health care are on ballots across the country.

Congressional seats, governorships, attorney general, and other positions are also up for grabs. The competition is fierce, especially with hundreds of Black leaders vying for a position in federal or state office. Some of these candidates and politicians could make history on election night.

Without further ado, here are all the Black candidates running for office or re-election.

Alabama

Will Boyd (U.S. Senate)

Phyllis Harvey-Hall (U.S. House, AL-02)

Kathy Warner-Stanton (U.S. House, AL-05)

Terri Sewell (U.S. House, AL-07)

Photo: Getty Images

Yolanda Flowers (Alabama Governor)

Arizona

Jevin Hodge (U.S. House, AZ-01)

Arkansas

Natalie James (Senate)

Monte Hodges (U.S. House, AR-01)

Quintessa Hathaway (U.S. House, AR-02)

Chris Jones (Arkansas Governor)

California

Kermit Jones (U.S. House, CA-03)

Tamika Hamilton (U.S. House, CA-06)

Barbara Lee (U.S. House, CA-12)

Brian Hawkins (U.S. House, CA-25)

Joe Collins (U.S. House, CA-36)

Jan Perry (U.S. House, CA-37)

Sydney Kamlager (U.S. House, CA-37)

Maxine Waters (U.S. House, CA-43)

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Underwood Jacobs (California Lieutenant Governor)

Colorado

T.J. Cole (U.S. Senate)

Joe Neguse (U.S. House, CO-02)

Connecticut

Jahana Hayes (U.S. House, CT-05)

George Logan (U.S. House, CT-05)

Stephanie Thomas (Connecticut Secretary of State)

Florida

Val Demings (U.S. Senate)

LaShonda Holloway (U.S. House, FL-04)

Alfred Lawson (U.S. House, FL-05)

Karen Green (U.S. House, FL-07)

Calvin Wimbish (U.S. House, FL-10)

Shante Munns (U.S. House, FL-11)

Kimberly Walker (U.S. House, FL-12)

Dwight Young (U.S. House, FL-13)

Byron Donalds (U.S. House, FL-19)

Drew-Montez Clark (U.S. House, FL-20)

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (U.S. House, FL-20)

Frederica S. Wilson (U.S. House, FL-24)

Photo: Getty Images

Carla Spalding (U.S. House, FL-25)

Christine Alexandria Olivo (U.S. House, FL-26)

Aramis Ayala (State Attorney General)

Georgia

Herschel Walker (U.S. Senate)

Raphael Warnock (U.S. Senate)

Sanford Bishop Jr. (U.S. House, GA-02)

Val Almonord (U.S. House, GA-03)

Hank Johnson (U.S. House, GA-04)

Nikema Williams (U.S. House, GA-05)

Lucy McBath (U.S. House, GA-06)

Lisa Babbage (U.S. House, GA-07)

Darrius Butler (U.S. House, GA-08)

Tabith Johnson-Green (U.S. House, GA-10)

Liz Johnson (U.S. House, GA-12)

David Scott (U.S. House, GA-13)

Marcus Flowers (U.S. House, GA-14)

Stacey Abrams (Georgia Governor)

Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live Equality on the Ballot panel at Buckhead Theatre on September 19, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Getty Images

Illinois

Babette Peyton (U.S. House, IL-01)

Jonathan Jackson (U.S. House, IL-01)

Robin Kelly (U.S. House, IL-02)

Danny K. Davis (U.S. House, IL-07)

Lauren Underwood (U.S. House, IL-14)

Indiana

Haneefah Khaaliq (U.S. Senate)

Jennifer-Ruth Green (U.S. House, IN-01)

Jeannine Lee Lake (U.S. House, IN-05)

André Carson (U.S. House, IN-07)

Iowa

Deidre Dejear (Iowa Governor)

Kentucky

Charles Booker (U.S. Senate)

Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana

Gary Chambers (U.S. Senate)

Troy Carter (U.S. House, LA-02)

Maryland

Scottie Griffin (U.S. Senate)

Glenn Ivey (U.S. House, MD-04)

Kweisi Mfume (U.S. House, MD-07)

Wes Moore (Maryland Governor)

Anthony Brown (State Attorney General)

Massachusetts

Ayanna Pressley (U.S. House, MA-07)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on June 8, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

Donnie Palmer (U.S. House, MA-07)

Andrea Campbell (State Attorney General)

Rayla Campbell (Massachusetts Secretary of State)

Michigan

John Gibbs (U.S. House, MI-03)

John James (U.S. House, MI-10)

Andrea Kirby (U.S. House, MI-10)

Martell Bivings (U.S. House, MI-13)

Simone Coleman (U.S. House, MI-13)

Lorrie Rutledge (U.S. House MI-13)

Minnesota

Ilhan Omar (U.S. House, MN-05)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a press conference held outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on June 14, 2022, in Washington. Photo: Getty Images North America

Cicely Davis (U.S. House, MN-05)

Mississippi

Dianne Black (U.S. House, MS-01)

Bennie Thompson (U.S. House, MS-02)

Shuwaski Young (U.S. House, MS-03)

Johnny DuPree (U.S. House, MS-04)

Missouri

Paul Venable (U.S. Senate)

Cori Bush (U.S. House, MO-01)

Andrew Jones Jr. (U.S. House, MO-01)

Emanuel Cleaver (U.S. House, MO-05)

Henry Martin (U.S. House, MO-06)

Nevada

Steven Horsford (U.S. House, NV-04)

New Jersey

Allen Cannon (U.S. House, NJ-01)

Patricia Kline (U.S. House, NJ-01)

Tim Alexander (U.S. House, NJ-02)

Billy Prempeh (U.S. House, NJ-09)

Donald Payne Jr. (U.S. House, NJ-10)

Bonnie Watson Coleman (U.S. House, NJ-12)

Darius Mayfield (U.S. House, NJ-12)

New York

Joe Pinion (U.S. Senate)

Jackie Gordon (U.S. House, NY-02)

Gregory W. Meeks (U.S. House, NY-05)

Hakeem Jeffries (U.S. House, NY-08)

Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (R) talks to reporters following a House Democratic Caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on October 20, 2021, in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images

Yvette Clarke (U.S. House, NY-09)

Odell Patterson (U.S. House, NY-11)

Ritchie Torres (U.S. House, NY-15)

Jamaal Bowman (U.S. House, NY-16)

La’Ron Singletary (U.S. House, NY-25)

North Carolina

Cheri Beasley (U.S. Senate)

Michelle Lewis (U.S. Senate)

Barbara Gaskins (U.S. House, NC-03)

Valerie Foushee (U.S. House, NC-04)

Donald Davis (U.S. House, NC-05)

Ben Clark (U.S. House, NC-09)

Alma Adams (U.S. House, NC-12)

Ohio

Joyce Beatty (U.S. House, OH-03)

Vanessa Enoch (U.S. House, OH-08)

Shontel Brown (U.S. House, OH-11)

Emilia Sykes (U.S. House, OH-13)

Chelsea Clark (Ohio Secretary of State)

Oklahoma

Adam Martin (U.S. House, OK-01)

Joshua Harris-Till (U.S. House, OK-05)

Pennsylvania

Quincy Magee (U.S. Senate)

Summer Lee (U.S. House, PA-12)

Pennsylvania Democratic Congressional candidate, state Rep. Summer Lee talks to the press outside her polling station at the Paulson Recreation Center after voting with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on May 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Getty Images

Dwight Lee (U.S. House, PA-03)

Austin Davis (State Lieutenant Governor)

Rhode Island

Allen Waters (U.S. House, RI-01)

South Carolina

Tim Scott (U.S. Senate)

Krystal Matthews (U.S. Senate)

Evangeline Hundley (U.S. House, SC-05)

James Clyburn (U.S. House, SC-06)

Duke Buckner (U.S. House, SC-06)

Daryl Scott (U.S. House, SC-07)

Tennessee

Odessa Kelly (U.S. House, TN-07)

Charlotte Bergmann (U.S. House, TN-09)

Dennis Clark (U.S. House, TN-09)

Texas

Sheila Jackson Lee (U.S. House, TX-18)

Vince Duncan (U.S. House, TX-18)

Al Green (U.S. House, TX-09)

Jrmar Jefferson (U.S. House, TX-01)

Iro Omere (U.S. House, TX-04)

Tartisha Hill (U.S. House, TX-05)

Jasmine Crockett (U.S. House, TX-30)

Photo: Getty Images

Zachariah Manning (U.S. House, TX-30)

Debbie Walker (U.S. House, TX-30)

Collin Allred (U.S. House, TX-32)

Marc Veasey (U.S. House, TX-33)

Wesley Hunt (U.S. House, TX-38)

Utah

Nick Mitchell (U.S. House, UT-02)

Burgess Owens (U.S. House, UT-04)

Darlene McDonald (U.S. House, UT-04)

Virginia

Herb Jones (U.S. House, VA-01)

Bobby Scott (U.S. House, VA-03)

Donald McEachin (U.S. House, VA-04)

Photo: Getty Images

Leon Benjamin Sr. (U.S. House, VA-04)

Teddy Fikre (U.S. House, VA-08)

Washington

Natasha Hill (U.S. House, WA-05)

Marilyn Strickland (U.S. House, WA-10)

West Virginia

Lacy Watson (U.S. House, WV-01)

Wisconsin

Mandela Barnes (U.S. Senate)

Gwen Moore (U.S. House, WI-04)

Tim Rogers (U.S. House, WI-04)

States without applicable candidates:

Alaska

Delaware

Hawaii

Idaho

Kansas

Maine

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Oregon

South Dakota

Vermont

Wyoming