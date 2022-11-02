Jemele Hill on New Book, Growing up Black & Power of the Pen

While on tour promoting the release of her new book ‘Uphill: A Memoir,’ Emmy Award winning journalist Jemele Hill made time to share stories of growing up Black and proud in Detroit, receiving hate mail and being called the n-word for the first time while attending Michigan State University, and how she came close to receiving an HBCU education after Florida A&M University offered her a scholarship.

Jemele Hill is the former cohost of ESPN’s SportsCenter and 2018 NABJ Journalist of the Year. Hill is a contributing writer for the Atlantic, where she covers the intersection of sports, race, politics, and culture. She is also the producer of a Disney/ESPN documentary with Colin Kaepernick. She grew up in Detroit, graduated from Michigan State University, and now lives in Los Angeles.