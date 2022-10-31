Morehouse College Cancels Basketball Tournament That Featured Team From Kanye West’s Donda Academy

Students at Donda Academy continue to be impacted by Kanye West’s actions. On Oct. 31, Morehouse College announced that a tournament featuring Donda Academy’s basketball team would be canceled.

The tournament was sponsored by Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown who once had a business relationship with Kanye and the students at Donda Academy. But after Kanye’s controversial statements, Brown cut ties with the rapper.

Although his business relationship concluded, Brown wanted to give the students another opportunity. After the basketball team was dismissed from the Scholastic Play By Play Classics tournament last week, Brown stepped in and created a tournament that was to be held at Morehouse College on Nov. 6.

However, Morehouse College announced in a statement that the tournament would be canceled.

“The basketball tournament scheduled for November 6th in Forbes Arena, featuring the Donda Doves and The Skill Factory, has been canceled. We welcome the students and families to visit the campus and encourage them to learn more about how Morehouse singularly prepares men of color for lives of leadership and service by empowering young men who are trustworthy and hold themselves and each other accountable to act with compassion, honesty, and integrity as they build community with civility.

Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities. We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.”

Brown or Kanye have yet to respond to the cancellation at press time.