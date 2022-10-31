Did Barack Obama Do Enough To Push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock To Victories In Georgia?

Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock.

For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.

During his speech in College Park, a city that borders Atlanta, Obama made a case for Abrams and Warnock.

Abrams faces an uphill battle as she battles the incumbent Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial race. Prior to Obama speaking, Abrams electrified the crowd by reminding them that history can be made if she wins the election.

“We defied the conventional wisdom to deliver generational change,” Abrams said, “and we’re about to do it again, Georgia, we’re about to do it again.”

She continued, “We defied history again and again and we will do it on November 8 because that is who we are. We are one Georgia, and we believe in ourselves, and we believe in tomorrow.”

The crowd erupted in chants of “Stacey, Stacey.” If Abrams wins, she will become the first Black woman to serve as governor in America.

However, most polls have her trailing Kemp by single digits. She could possibly pull off an upset if Black male voters show up to the polls on he behalf.

During his speech, Obama spent less time focusing on Kemp and took more aim at Herschel Walker who faces Warnock.

“There is very little evidence that he has taken any interest, bother to learn anything about, or display any kind of inclination toward public service,” Obama said before calling Walker “a celebrity who wants to be a politician — and we’ve seen how that goes.”

Obama continued to lambaste Walker who claims to be in law enforcement by showing a fake badge.

“The basic question, the fundamental question you should be asking yourself right now is who cares for you, who will fight for your right now?” Obama said. “Is it somebody that carries around a phony badge and says he’s in law enforcement?”

Warnock appears to be ahead of Walker on most polls, but some believe the contest could be closer than expected.

Obama ended his speech by motivating the crowd and saying, “If enough of us make our voices heard, I promise you that things will get better,” Obama said. “We will heal what ails us. We will restore our democracy. We will build a country that is more fair and more just and more equal and more free. That’s our task. That’s our responsibility. Let’s go do it.”