theGrio’s MASTERS OF THE GAME with host Touré interviews Basketball Coach Doc Rivers

Basketball coach Doc Rivers (left) and Touré (right), credit TheGrio

Interviewing living legends in an intimate setting, writer, journalist and critic Touré hosts MASTERS OF THE GAME, a new show airing original episodes every last Friday of the month on theGrio’s cable channel. Subsequent airings will be available on demand and on theGrio’s streaming service via the free app. In each inspiring episode, there is a deep dive as Touré discusses the craft, brilliance, and road to success in a one-on-one conversation. The guest of this Friday’s episode on October 28th at 8PM ET/PT is Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

MASTERS OF THE GAME is a show where people at the top of their field share their mastery, advice, and stories. A Black master class where exceptionally talented and successful Black people talk about what has helped them become legendary in their field and share ideas that can help others become great in their own right. The show is executive produced by Kash Alexander and producer/director is Christina Faith.