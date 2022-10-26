Scholarships Program to be Launched for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Across the Nation

On Friday, October 28, from 11:00 am to12:00 pm on the steps of the Georgia Capitol, Ambassador Andrew Young will be joined by representatives from the Andrew Young Foundation, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, McGraw Hill, Good of All, state legislators and other dignitaries to announce the launch of a national scholarship program. This program will encourage a new generation of students to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as champions for universal rights in our world.

The historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) success is the primary driver that powers mobility rates for students of color that provide more significant access rates to higher education, resulting in degrees often for first generations that attend college.

Financial hardship is a major reason African-American students do not finish their college degrees. Mobility rates are defined by a small percentage of college students who come from the bottom 40% and transition into the top 60% and into the middle class. This mobility allows young adults from poor families to move their generation to self-sustaining financial stability, thus creating wealth. HBCUs education costs are, on average, 50% below non-HBCUs. Seventy-Five percent (75%) of all African-American students have loans to attend HBCUs.

The goal of the Andrew Young HBCU Scholarship Program is to encourage future generations of students to become ambassadors for the vision of Dr. King and Ambassador Young to our nation and our world. Launched with seed funding from McGraw Hill Education, the scholarship program aims to create an “educational ecosystem” to help support high school students taking Civil Rights: A Global Perspective who are interested in attending an HBCU. As the first ladder out of educational poverty for many students, HBCUs experience high attrition rates among 1ST year students due to financial need. Our scholarship aims to help address that critical need.

Good of All (GOA) is a non-profit, non-partisan education organization dedicated to the universal rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To encourage a new generation to become champions for the non-violent principles that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his life to promote in our world, GOA has partnered with the Andrew Young Foundation and the Thurgood Marshall College Scholarship Fund to develop and an HBCU scholarship program in honor of Ambassador Andrew Young.