Inaugural Sisters With Superpowers Awards Gala  Delivers Big in Detroit

Sisters with Superpowers Dinner & Awards Gala – Detroit Edition Highlights Women from Various Sectors

After more than two years of experiencing the many effects of COVID-19 including social distancing, many closed facilities and establishments, limited options for in-person meetups and more, Rolling Out embarked upon a new awards program for its ever-growing brand as society emerges post pandemic.

Rolling Out recently held its inaugural Sisters With Superpowers awards gala in Detroit. The talented roster of 13 multi-industry focused Black women were recently honored for their career accomplishments and their contribution to society and culture. The Sisters With Superpowers celebrates multi-generations of women in entrepreneurship, business, fashion, the arts and entertainment.

The following inaugural Detroit Edition class recently honored:

Chimene Anderson , Community Relations Director , Olympia Development of Michigan (An Ilitch Company)

Erica Campbell, Grammy-Winning Singer/Songwriter & Author

Tamberlin Golden , Executive Director of Workforce Strategy , General Motors • Artina Tinsley Hardman , Executive Director , Mack Alive

Nicole Sebree Henry, Senior Director, Multicultural Marketing, Rocket Central • Nina Hodge, Owner , Above & Beyond Learning Center

Minou Jones , Founder & CEO, Making It Count Community Development Corporation • Latrice Delgado Macon , Founder , Detroit Fashion Community & Mrs. Michigan Continental, Worldwide

Christine Moore , Executive Vice President & General Auditor , Comerica Bank • Priscilla Phifer , Artist & Collector

Christen Rochon , Author, Brand Architect & STEAM Advocate

Nicole Wells Stallworth , Executive Director , Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan

Joni Thrower Davis , Owner/Operator , McDonalds Corporation

Deborah Joy Winans , Actress, singer, mompreneur & SWS Rolling Out + Chevrolet Influencer

Shirley Woodson , President, National Conference of Artists Michigan Chapter (Retired Educator)

“It’s no secret that Detroit breeds talent, legacy and culture, so it was important to convene at this time in particular to illuminate these women from diverse industries because they deserve recognition and our audience equally deserves the inspiration that these women provide from their respective work,” said Munson Steed, president & CEO, Rolling Out.

In addition to the awards program gospel Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and author Erica Campbell provided the keynote address to a sold-out audience. Sisters With Superpowers influencer, mompreneur, actress, and singer Deborah Joy Winans aired her a 60-second video spot highlighting the all new 2022 Chevy Equinox.

Due to its success, Rolling Out will expand its Sisters With Superpowers awards gala to various cities across the United States (Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Birmingham, NYC and D.C.) honoring those women from respective industries. Sisters With Superpowers occurs now til the end of 2022.