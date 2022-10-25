Kanye West Loses Endorsements, Addidas Deal for Anti-semectic Remarks

Actions and words have consequences although Kanye West didn’t believe that basic rule applied to him. Now Addidas and the CAA talent agency are proving to him that he is not invincible and actually expendable.

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is infamously known for his bizarre behavior, tirades and all-around buffoonery. Now after a series of hurtful anti-smectic remarks, it appears that even the talent agency, CAA, that represents him can no longer abide his behavior and is ending their association with the controversial rapper.

In addition to CAA severing its ties with West, MRC film studio announced that it too is distancing itself from the troubled artist, and has decided to scrap a documentary involving him.

MRC executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley said in a memo: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

The comments that Ye made that corporate execs and the public are taking offense to stem from an Oct. 8 tweet that read:

And to add fuel to the fire, on Oct. 25, Adidas officially ended its partnership with Ye, although he bragged that Addidas would not drop him.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect,” the sports brand said in a statement.

West has made a number of antisemitic statements during this month, which included him saying “I can say antisemitic s— and Adidas can’t drop me” when talking about Jews as a guest on Drink Champs. He also threatened to go “Death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” on Twitter, and shortly after the social media app suspended his account.

Ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who has endured a prolonged slew of accusations and harassing social media posts, and blistering comments from her former husband also chimed in.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian said in a statement published on her Instagram account, which has 332 million followers. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”