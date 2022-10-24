Latto Brings Out Stacey Abrams To Inspire Voters, Takes Aim At Brian Kemp’s Abortion Bill

Latto took a moment to show support for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at a recent concert in Atlanta. During her opening set at Lizzo’s “The Special Tour,” Latto brought out Abrams who shared her message in front of a sold out crowd at State Farm Arena.

While holding a sign that read, “My Body, My Choice,” Abrams addressed the audience.

“I’m not gonna interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams said. “I need your big energy. Let’s get it!”

Abrams held the sign as Latto rapped her single “P—y” which takes aim at the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this past summer. “My ovaries ain’t for you to bully,” the Atlanta-based artist raps on the song. She also donated portions of the proceeds from the song to Planned Parenthood.

Abrams has blasted Gov. Brian Kemp for singing Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill” which makes having an abortion after six weeks illegal in the state. In many cases, women don’t know that they are pregnant during that period.

That issue could play a major role in the upcoming election. Georgia has recently broken records for voter turnout.

Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.

In the 2018 midterms, 71,000 people voted on the first day.