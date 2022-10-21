How Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week Aims To Entertain, Educate On Environmentally Safe Style

Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week seeks to education and provide experiences of sustainable fashion. Held in Atlanta from October 19th-22nd at Ponce City Market and other venues around Atlanta, ATLSFW features runway shows featuring amazing designs that were created with sustainable materials, expert panels, networking mixers, shopping experiences and more.

ATLSFW showcases local and national designers who use sustainable resources to create their fashion lines.

“The entire vision came from me owning a store,” says ATLSFW founder, Tanjuria Willis. “What I heard was a lot of people talking about sustainable fashion. I wanted to bring sustainable fashion at a grassroots level. People have a preconceived notion that it’s not stylish. I wanted to show people that it could be high fashion, it could be stylish it could be all those things that you wear every day. However, it can also be non-toxic, clean, and environmentally safe. So I wanted to do that by bringing education awareness and accessibility to people. I think you can’t bring the fashion from a sustainable standpoint, without bringing the education of what sustainable means, how it affects you.”

View this weekend’s event schedule for ATLSFW below:

Fri, October 21 – Children’s/Athleisure Show

@ Lee + White at 1050 White Street

3pm – 7pm – Happy Hour/Marketplace

4pm – Panel Discussion (The Sustainability of Designer Brands)

5pm – Workshop/Demonstration (What to make from those old clothes?)

6pm – Panel Discussion (The Future of Sustainable Fashion and Beauty)

7pm – Runway Shows Begin Virtual Show Jabella Fleur (Children) Vertical Activewear (Athleisure

8pm – 10pm – After Party

Saturday, October 22 – Ready to Wear

@ Lee + White at 1050 White Street

2pm – 4pm – Project Minecraft w/ Students (8-14) – Virtual session

4pm – Panel Discussion (Metaverse: The Next Fashion Frontier)

5pm – Workshop/Demonstration (How to turn that button down into a purse?)

6pm – Panel Discussion (How Sustainability shaped the culture)

7pm – Runway Shows Begin Virtual Show eKlozet Aleiman Aysegal Aakofii Oscar Tadeo

8:30pm – 10pm – Closing Party