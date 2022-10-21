Herschel Walker Says People Who Can’t Produce Children Are Men

Herschel Walker continues to make nonsensical remarks during his attempt at the U.S. Senate. The Republican who is in a race against Sen. Raphael Warnock made another perplexing comment. During a recent speech at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia, Walker shared his thoughts on anatomy.

While speaking to Pastor Benny Tate, the two gave the audience an intriguing exchange about birth. “Herschel, I’ve preached here for years, I’ve been here 32 years and I’ve always said, you’ve got a man, you’ve got a wo-man…If you don’t know what you are – if you have a womb, you’re a womb-an,” Tate said.

Walker responded by saying, “And if you can’t have, if you can’t have, you can’t produce a child, you’re a man.”

The inaccurate statement failed to take into account that some women are unable to give birth due to health reasons, and most women can’t produce children after a certain age.

Twitter user @JediCounselor responded to Walker’s remark by posting, “They also apparently think preadolescent girls and postmenopausal women are men, along with anyone who has any infertility issues.”

The remark served as another moment where Walker gave a nonsensical answer in regards to an important issue.

In July, Walker claimed that China’s bad air often comes to America.

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air,” Walker said. “So when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then — now we got we to clean that back up.”

Walker will challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in November, but he continues to have a difficult time proving that he can handle the responsibilities of being a U.S. Senator. Encouraged to run for the Senate seat by former President Donald Trump, Walker doesn’t have any political experience and has often seemed confused when asked basic politically-based questions.

But even after proving that he’s unqualified to be a Senator, he remains in a tight race with Warnock. Early voting is currently taking place in Georgia until Nov. 4.

Herschel Walker: “If you can’t produce a child you’re a man.” pic.twitter.com/OmDMGna6aU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 21, 2022