Fani Willis Scores Legal Win After Judge Rules Sen. Lindsey Graham Must Testify In Georgia Election Probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham will have to testify in Georgia’s election probe. On Oct. 20, a federal judge denied Graham’s request to testify on a Fulton County grand jury investigating Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The judge ruled, “Sen. Graham has failed to demonstrate that this approach will violate his rights under the Speech and Debate Clause.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Donald Trump for interference in the 2020 election.

After he was defeated by President Joe Biden, Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. In the call which took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump said, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit.

Graham, who claims he did not attempt to pressure Raffensperger, will now be forced to share his side of the story before Fulton County’s grand jury.