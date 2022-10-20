Digital Daily

Grand Jury Indicts Police Sergeant For Stomping On Black Man’s Face While He Was Handcuffed

  • Black Information Network
A federal grand jury in Indiana indicted a police sergeant on Tuesday (October 18) over his use of excessive force against a Black man during an arrest last year, Buzzfeed reports.

Body camera footage of the September 2021 arrest shows Indianapolis Police Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who was handcuffed. Multiple officers wrestled Vaughn to the ground as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

“Stop! You’re done! You’re done! You’re done!” Huxley said after kicking Vaughn in the face, per body camera footage.

“There you go. Police brutality,” Vaughn responded with blood pouring out of his mouth.

Huxley has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law while using a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury, the Justice Department announced last week. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

“This incident was unnecessary and should have never occurred,” Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “I would not tolerate this behavior from any community member; Sergeant Huxley is no exception.”

Along with the federal charge, Huxley is facing state felony charges over his use of excessive force. The state’s case is still proceeding through court.

Huxley, a 14-year police veteran, remains suspended without pay, with Taylor recommending to the department’s civilian police merit board that he be fired. The police chief has also ordered a review of past use of force by all three officers involved in the arrest.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available: 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web