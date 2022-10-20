Grand Jury Indicts Police Sergeant For Stomping On Black Man’s Face While He Was Handcuffed

Body camera footage of the September 2021 arrest shows Indianapolis Police Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on the face of Jermaine Vaughn, who was handcuffed. Multiple officers wrestled Vaughn to the ground as they attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

“Stop! You’re done! You’re done! You’re done!” Huxley said after kicking Vaughn in the face, per body camera footage.

“There you go. Police brutality,” Vaughn responded with blood pouring out of his mouth.

Last month, Indianapolis Metropolitan Sgt. Eric Huxley violently KICKED Jermaine Vaughn in the face during arrest! He has been charged w/ 2 felonies & suspended from duty for what he claims was an “accident.” This was NO accident! He needs to be fully held accountable! pic.twitter.com/zEvVLt57Zu — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 15, 2021

Huxley has been charged with one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law while using a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury, the Justice Department announced last week. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

“This incident was unnecessary and should have never occurred,” Police Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement. “I would not tolerate this behavior from any community member; Sergeant Huxley is no exception.”

Along with the federal charge, Huxley is facing state felony charges over his use of excessive force. The state’s case is still proceeding through court.

Huxley, a 14-year police veteran, remains suspended without pay, with Taylor recommending to the department’s civilian police merit board that he be fired. The police chief has also ordered a review of past use of force by all three officers involved in the arrest.

