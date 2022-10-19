Thousands Show Up To Georgia Polls Breaking Records For Early Voting

The midterm elections has inspired Georgians to get out in vote. On Oct. 17, early voting began in the state leading to record turnouts.

Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.

In the 2018 midterms, 71,000 people voted on the first day.

The high turnout could prompt some to disregard the notion that Black votes are being suppressed following the passing of S.B. 202. However, there is still a gap between white and Black voters in Georgia.

According to Brennan Center For Justice, 28 percent of Georgia’s white citizens aged 18 and older voted, that number was just 22 percent for Black Georgians — a 6 percentage point gap. In previous years, that gap never exceeded 3.5 percentage points. The study was conducted prior to early voting in the 2022 election.

Several key races are taking place in Georgia.

Stacey Abrams can make history by becoming the first Black woman in America to serve as governor if she defeats the incumbent, Brian Kemp.

In the Senate race, Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing Herschel Walker, an odd candidate who appears less qualified for the job, but has the backing of prominent Republicans.

In the Congressional race, Marcus Flowers is seeking to upset the erratic Republican, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Election day will take place on Nov. 8.