Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Opening Night With Youth Pep Rally In Southwest Atlanta

To celebrate the 2022-23 NBA season opener, the Atlanta Hawks hosted a pep rally for youth in Southwest, Atlanta. Held at the William Walker Recreation Center, youth attendees at the historic recreational center got an opportunity to participate in interactive activations, games, food, music, and a meet-and-great with Hawks starting center, Clint Capela.

The pep rally featured Hawks Entertainment and include interactive activations, games, food, music and fun. Every child in attendance will also be the first to receive a red ‘2022 Opening Night’ t-shirt, courtesy of State Farm.

“I think it’s really important to show how up and spend time with kids,” Capela said during an interview with ADW. “So to be here as an NBA player and spend time and play basketball and different different games with them is important to me. This means the world to them so I’m really happy to be here.”

The Hawks have maintained a close relationship with William Walker Recreation Center which was once known as Ben Hill Recreation Center. For decades, the center has served as a place for youth to participate in athletic and educational programs.

“We actually did our court set dedication on the same day of the renaming this center from Ben Hill to William Walker,” says Andrea Carter, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Atlanta Hawks. “And so for us, it’s really important to show up in communities where our fans live, work and play. And so that’s part of the reason that we’re here. Coach Walker is a legend and so to be able to come here and support the kids in this community, there’s no place we’d rather be.”

The Hawks will face-off against the Houston Rockets tonight in the home opener.