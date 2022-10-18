Students From Atlanta’s Drew Charter School To Unveil Artwork On Limited-Edition Lidl Tote Bags Benefitting Atlanta Community Food Bank

100 Percent Of Sales From the Limited Edition Bags Will Be Donated To The Atlanta Community Food Bank to Support the Healthy Connections Program at the East Lake Family YMCA

Starting on October 19, three teenage students from Atlanta’s Drew Charter School will unveil their artwork on limited-edition reusable charity tote bags, which will be available for purchase at Lidl’s Memorial Drive store. One hundred percent of sales from the limited-edition bags, each costing $3.99, will benefit Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Healthy Connections program at the East Lake Family YMCA. The Healthy Connections program helps raise awareness among local East Atlanta youth and their families about how to lead a healthier life through fresh, healthy options.

“Through this impactful partnership with Lidl, our program will continue to educate families about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices and encourage individuals to effectively utilize primary and preventive health care services,” said Dedra Ridges, LMSW, program manager of the Healthy Connections program at the East Lake Family YMCA. “We’re dedicated to supporting program members and providing vital health services to improve our community’s health and well-being.”

The designs by the three student artists depict iconic scenes throughout the Atlanta community, also incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables that are available at Lidl Memorial Drive every day. The designs and bios of each artist are below. The students were selected after submitting their designs into a competition organized by the Drew Charter School in partnership with Lidl.

“We are grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to work with our young artists daily,” said Dr. Lisa Whittington, Drew Charter School Visual Arts Teacher, “and we are appreciative of the team at Lidl’s willingness to provide our students with an opportunity to highlight their work while impacting our community.”

Featured Designs By Drew Charter School Artists:

Jiyah Mathis, Age 12

“I like my art to have meaning behind it so I use lots of details and colors to express myself. Designing this Lidl bag is my first major art achievement. Downtown Atlanta inspired my design because everywhere you go in Atlanta, you will see an ATL sign somewhere.”

Amelia K. Vinson, Age 14

“My style of art is bold lines, blocky shapes and lots of shadows. This is my first art achievement. I was inspired by the people in my environment to create a design that shows community.”

Tyra Robinson, Age 14

“I was inspired by looking at fine art paintings of fruit portraits to create a portrait of Eva Davis. I wanted to create a portrait of Eva Davis because she was a powerful Black woman and a leader who not only helped to get our school built in East Lake for kids K-12. She was a fearless person who helped make this East Lake community what it is today.”

“We were truly blown away by the talent of these Drew Charter School students,” said Ronnie Hammett, Lidl Memorial Drive Store Manager. “We are so proud to showcase their creative gifts and celebrate the local communities, while also having the opportunity to give back to the local Atlanta area and do what we can to address food insecurity in the neighborhoods we operate.”