‘REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition’ Inspire Creatives In Atlanta

Creatives who are interested in delving into TV, film, and other areas of entertainment got an opportunity to learn from the experts at the “REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition.”

Held in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theater and hosted by B. Simone, the “REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest” featured multiple panel discussions, interviews, and performances.

Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of “Earn Your Leisure” interviewed Irv Gotti, CEO & co-founder of Murder Inc. Records and music and film/TV producer. Other attendees included CEO of WalkGood Productions Etienne Maurice; CEO of Face Forward Productions, CJ Faison; actress Andrea Lewis; and founder of Green Lit ATL, Ernestine Johnson.

There were also performances by Jayson Lyric and Nathaniel The Great.