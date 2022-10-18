Digital Daily

‘REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition’ Inspire Creatives In Atlanta

  • A.R. Shaw

Creatives who are interested in delving into TV, film, and other areas of entertainment got an opportunity to learn from the experts at the “REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition.”

Held in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theater and hosted by B. Simone, the “REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest” featured multiple panel discussions, interviews, and performances. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: B. Simone speaks onstage during the REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition at Buckhead Theatre on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of “Earn Your Leisure” interviewed Irv Gotti, CEO & co-founder of Murder Inc. Records and music and film/TV producer. Other attendees included CEO of WalkGood Productions Etienne Maurice; CEO of Face Forward Productions, CJ Faison; actress Andrea Lewis; and founder of Green Lit ATL, Ernestine Johnson. 

There were also performances by Jayson Lyric and Nathaniel The Great. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 16: (L-R) Etienne Maurice, Jeffery “J-Squared” Jackson, Kiah Clingman, Kerri Garrett, Ernestine Johnson, and Brii Renee’ onstage during the REVOLT x Xfinity Short & Fresh Film Fest: HBCU Edition at Buckhead Theatre on October 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

About Post Author

A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web