New Rolls-Royce Ghost x St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Equals Pure Luxury In Miami

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins

It was an auspicious time approaching as we were set to celebrate our 18th wedding anniversary in a quasi-tropical setting in The States. Hence, my wife and I switched destinations to the Atlantic Coast, adjusted gear for champagne toasts on luxury boats, and swapped keys from a Range Rover to a Ghost. My business-to-life goal is to work smarter to maintain success and be intentional with the time required to reset the spirit and share the joy and deep love with my wife and teen daughters.

The impeccable experience during the three-day getaway was quite compelling. It consisted of the stately keys to a Tempest Grey Rolls-Royce Ghost with increased levels of bespoke options; an Imperial Suite at the palatial St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort where ocean views meet pure luxury; and enjoyable activities like touring the Miami Wynwood Walls & Art District, spa treatments, and healthy restaurant explorations to satisfy the soul.

Let’s begin the journey with our awe-inspiring $339,000 MSRP ($438,700 as tested) means of transportation. The new Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet and enters this reinvention phase as the most successful vehicle in the British marque’s 116-year history.

Currently representing the fleet in advancements, Rolls-Royce connoisseurs of exemplary attributes in life will enjoy and appreciate:

Rolls-Royce all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering

A robust 563-horsepower 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine

10-spoke 21” part polished shadow wheels

Electrically opening and closing doors

Down-lit Pantheon grille which discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography

Illuminated fascia featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars

The Ghost instantaneously transformed Misa and I into a super couple at each new location we rolled up on. The attention was momentarily exciting, but nothing we were clamoring for. Yet, this is the power of a Rolls-Royce as the Spirit of Ecstacy hood ornament guided us as if we were an Azzam megayacht on clear, blue waters. The V12’s power was smooth and deliberate, and the weight of the British luxury liner instilled confidence behind the wheel en route to Miami Art District in Wynwood to revel at the latest styles and to dine at Love Life Café. The Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat murals were our favorites.

While the Starlight Headliner glistened inside the Black and Hotspur Red cabin and the massaging seats relaxed our bodies, the panoramas of Miami‘s idyllic scenery captivated our attention. During the mini-vacation, we cruised through Coral Gables for vegan Italian at Little Italy and delectable desserts at L’Artisane Bakery & Bistro. Though, one of our favorite scenes was Sunday evening at Brickell City Centre for shopping and to watch Top Gun: Maverick at the luxe Mexi complex CMX. Expect the crème de la crème of surround sound, hi-def screens, plush kick-back seating, delicious gourmet treats courtesy of Biko chef Mikel Alonso, and spiffy waiter service. Tom Cruise was riveting once again.

Back on the road with the Miami Skyline in our rearview, anticipation of returning home to St. Regis was just as rousing as departing in the Ghost. “Stay exquisite” is the hotel group’s brand message to guests, and we did just that since “life is for the living!” Enchanting lighting arouses the senses as you walk into the purifying lobby while a bevy of mirrors replicates the alluring entrance.

Our Imperial Suite, exclusively situated on the highest floors, was perfectly appointed and flawlessly spacious. First, the view of the Atlantic Ocean’s turquoise waters from either of our dual balconies was mesmerizing. An elegant marble entryway houses a closet with a washer and dryer. A full-size kitchen accommodates every culinary necessity while a St. Regis Butler is at your disposal. Finally, we hosted our own little party with a true-to-size living and dining room and a bottle of Whispering Angel Rose. Additional amenities include mirrored drawers and shelving in the massive walk-in closet, a primary bedroom with a sitting area, a soaking tub, and two TVs.

Sleeping in and eating good at our North Miami Beach sanctuary certainly kept us from taking the Ghost out as often as initially expected. Still, we couldn’t go wrong in either scenario. From a wellness perspective during the anniversary weekend, we hit the beach for sunny runs, spent time at The Spa at St. Regis for tranquil treatments, and enjoyed a yoga session. After a long morning at the property, venture across Collins Avenue to the Bal Harbour Shops to explore the prestigious designer boutiques, bistros, and outdoor cafes.

But the end was near, so of course we had to complete the weekend on a high note which meant one last epic drive in the Ghost to rediscover the rich culture and vibrant energy of South Beach. Led by its down-lit Pantheon grille, which discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography, the vehicle toured the city’s world-renowned architecture and famous dining destinations on Ocean Drive and the Art Deco District of Miami. The beach city is perfectly suited for the cultured global traveler seeking an impeccable and intimate experience.

“The new Rolls Royce Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls Royce yet. It distills the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs and perfectly in tune with the times,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls Royce Motor Cars.