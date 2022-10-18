Abrams, Kemp Renew Rivalry in Heated Gubernatorial Debate

In a twist for debate practices, candidates were permitted to directly question each other during a period of the program.
As Kemp attacked Abrams and implied that she was anti-law enforcement, Abrams struck back with a personal account to explain her position on eliminating cash bail and defunding police departments. “I have two brothers – one who has committed crimes and one who is a driving while black victim,” adding that transparency and transformation were needed to improve the legal system.
In what appeared to be a relatively low blow, Kemp referred to Abrams as “upset and just mad,” getting a little too close to the mad Black woman stereotype too often imposed on Black women.
Libertarian candidate Hazel changed the tone of the diatribe in the debate as he shared his thoughts on the purchase of Georgia farms by Chinese investors.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry,” Abrams pointed out adding that the governor had essentially allowed the state to get in bed with the Communist Party and pointed out the security risks as Georgia is home to 13 military installations.
From start to finish Kemp repeatedly bragged about his decision to lift pandemic restrictions against the advice of public health officials, arguing that it strengthened Georgia’s economy while other states faltered. But as the candidates engaged in a heated exchange on the crime issue, Kemp attempted to press Abrams to name law enforcement organizations endorsing her campaign. Abrams reminded the governor that crime had risen to near unprecedented levels under his leadership, adding “we have a governor who’s weakened gun laws across our [state], flooded our streets with guns by letting dangerous people get access to the weapons.”