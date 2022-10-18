Abrams, Kemp Renew Rivalry in Heated Gubernatorial Debate

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018.

Hazel in his first statement of the debate introduced the issue of Cannabis legalization in Georgia and voiced his support for at least decriminalization for medical use. Kemp countered that marijuana is still illegal and touted his administrations lockdown on drug use and the increase in drug busts, to which Hazel replied, “it’s just a plant.”

In the meantime, Abrams continued to focus on the right-to-vote efforts she and her campaign have been ardently pursuing and highlighting voter suppression measures undertaken by the current administration while Kemp relentlessly honed in on his record for keeping Georgia open during the pandemic.

Abrams scored a hit against the incumbent early on calling the Kemp administration’s Elections Integrity Act “as suppressive as Jim Crow,” adding that it should be “easy to vote and hard to cheat.”