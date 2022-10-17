The Rich History Of Fort McPherson Comes To Life Through A Creative & Cutting Edge Exhibit

We’ve all heard the saying if these walls could talk, and now at Fort McPherson you can experience the rich history of one of the most iconic military fortresses in our country, through the eyes of those who lived it. This interactive creative project is the brainchild of artist & filmmaker Althea Brown, and it is titled the Fort McPherson Oral History Project. The creator’s goal is to preserve the amazing stories of this historically relevant and pivotal military installation to ensure the rich history is preserved. Through an interactive experience visitors will be able to explore the open air museum any time, day or night.

This unique and creative interactive experience will share intimate details of what happened in the 20 years following the end of the Civil War. It was 1885, and the southern portion of the country was in the throes of rebuilding following General William Tecumseh Sherman‘s infamous “march to the sea” and his efforts to burn everything in his path and end the war. During the rebirth, Fort McPherson is where Union army soldiers were housed to keep law and order. Now this open air museum brings the stories of the rebuild to life in the words of some who lived it and some of the most passionate researchers of American history, from the recreation of the south and the southern states to the healing of the many lives disrupted by the war.

You can now walk the walls, simply click on the QR codes and hear the history from those who worked on the base. This is an amazing opportunity to immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Atlanta’s own Fort McPherson.

Fort McPherson occupied nearly 500 acres in southwest Atlanta from 1885 until 2011. At the time of its closure, the base was one of the largest command centers in the U.S. military. The installation was home to a major unit of the Third

U.S. Army as well as the headquarters of the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), which is responsible for the command and control, unit training, and operational readiness of the active army, National Guard, and reserve.

The experience is currently available each and every day, at any time, through November 11th. To learn more about this one of a kind interactive experience and to schedule interviews with the artist, Ms. Althea Brown, please see the contact information below.