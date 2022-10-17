Kanye West Could Face Lawsuit From Family Of George Floyd After False Claims About His Death

Kanye West continued to spew hate and anti-Blackness during the latest episode of the podcast, “Drink Champs.” During the interview, Kanye made a false claim about George Floyd’s death saying, “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Kanye was regurgitating claims made by right-wing agitator Candace Owens in her documentary that seeks to discredit Black Lives Matter.

Kanye’s claim on “Drink Champs” was false due to an autopsy which stated Floyd died by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression” after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison on murder and manslaughter charges in Minnesota, and 21 years in July 2022 after a federal trial.

Kanye’s statement has caused a backlash on social media and Floyd’s family could fight back legally. Floyd’s family attorney Lee Merrritt tweeted, “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death. Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

“Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E. also faced backlash on social media for giving Kanye the platform to give misleading statements.

After Chuck Inglish tweeted “Drink Champs starting to age like Verzuz,” N.O.R.E. responded by saying “Relax we all make mistakes.”

