Tina Turner Barbie Doll Hits Stores Today

“I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement.

The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, replete with a denim jacket, black leather mini skirt, smashing legs, and the signature hairstyle is reminiscent of the legendary singer’s hit song and video, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” The collectible doll released in time for the 40th anniversary of the hit song retails for $55.

Both the song and the smash hit movie What’s Love Got to Do with It have long been associated with Turner’s private and public triumphs from an abusive relationship with former husband Ike Turner to her continued rise as a solo performer. The song from her fifth solo album Private Dancer earned the then 44-year-old a No. 1 single on the Billboard charts. She was the oldest female solo artist to achieve the feat.

The song also won Tuner three Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. “What’s Love Got to Do With It” was also entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Tony Award-winning play Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has been an audience favorite since 2018, and Turner recently opened up about her life in the HBO documentary, Tina.

The collectible Barbie doll is available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and MattelCreations.com.