Gunna Denied Bond For Third Time, Even After Prosecutors Dismissed Any Connection To Violent Crime

Gunna was denied bond for the third time. On Oct. 13, Judge Ural Glanville declined to release the Atlanta-based rapper who is currently awaiting trial.

The judge stated that there were reasons to believe that witnesses could be intimidated if Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) was released after prosecutors claimed that a co-defendant said he would “whack” someone on Gunna’s behalf.

Gunna’s lawyers argued that the prosecutors offered no proof of such statements and asked the judge to be skeptical about taking it into account.

They also argued that in a new indictment, prosecutors failed to show “evidence to support its claim of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious over act,” and said that prosecutors have yet to find one person “who made an accusation that kitchens has threatened anybody.”

The motion also claimed that a court order required prosecutors to produce evidence of Gunna being implicated in gang activity. The prosecutors revealed that no documentation of that nature currently exists.

However, the judge did not take Gunna’s side in the argument which led to an outburst from the rapper’s supporters in the courtroom. The judge threatened to arrest any person who did not “settle down.”

As a result of the ruling, Gunna will remain in jail until his trial which starts in January 2023.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

Although incarcerated, Gunna continues to give back. Several weeks ago, Gunna and his family gave back to the community with the second annual “Gunna Fest.”

He also recently teamed up with Goodr in August to relaunch “Gunna’s Goodr Grocery Store and Drip Closet” at McNair Middle School in College Park, Georgia. The store and closet serves over 900 students and features foods, snacks, and toiletries. There’s also a “Drip Closet” which allows students to pick clothes and sneakers.