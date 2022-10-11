Jazmine Sullivan Urges Women to Fight Against Health Disparities

Jazmine Sullivan must make legendary balladeer Al Green proud. Her remarkably relevant messages of mending broken hearts, self-care and compassion come through strong in her hard-hitting cadre of music and on her latest EP Heaux Tells, Mo’Tales the Deluxe. The singer’s commitment to sending powerful messages to and on behalf of women mends many broken hearts and promotes the power of women.

During a recent stop in Atlanta as a marquee performer for One Music Fest, Sullivan dug her heels in even deeper in women’s issues to promote self-care and breast cancer awareness. But the beloved ingenue went on to point out that self-respect and balanced living are and continue to be the cornerstone of a good life. The Philadelphia native’s authenticity comes in large part from drawing on a collection of true life experiences to expand and deliver the message.

Sullivan has also partnered with Bexa, a leader in early breast cancer detection, and is promoting the company’s cutting-edge approach to diagnosing the condition in women. Bexa is a medical device that employs high-resolution elastography to produce a map of abnormal breast tissues and mass. The exam takes only two to three minutes, is painless and is radiation-free.

The Atlanta Daily World spoke with the unapologetic advocate for women at One Music Fest in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct, 8 as she emphasized the need for Black women in particular to take the reins and the responsibility to take charge of their over well-being.

“My album Heaux Tales is about letting people know what we as Black women go through and sharing what we experience in a way that doesn’t feel exploited … it feels like we are talking to each other and helping each other learn and grow through these shared experiences,” explained Sullivan.

“I was really proud of that work and I am always happy to tell the stories of Black women because I feel like we don’t hear it enough. That’s what I’m doing with More Than Just Words and why I’m involved with their mission to help lessen disparities in breast cancer care.”

Sullivan’s mother is currently battling breast cancer, making the issue all the more up-close and personal for her.

“I was raised by a strong, strong Black woman and she’s actually battling with breast cancer right now. Everything I do and everything I am is because of her, Sullivan confides. “I was fortunate enough to be surrounded by beautiful, beautiful women which include sister friends, best friends, and women who just helped me become who I am now. I’m all about Black women knowing who we are, that we are queens, and that we empower each other.”

The award-winning singer is noted for being a powerful voice and advocate for Black women and encouraging open and candid conversations between women about the issues that affect them. Not only does the ingenue want to establish and nurture sisterhoods among women, but she is also equally passionate about the well-being of women.

“Forty percent of Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than women of other ethnic backgrounds. More than Just Words is making those facts known and emphasizing to women the importance of early detection,” Sullivan said. Everything I do is centered around Black women. I am a Black woman and I care about us.”

“I always knew I was going to be a singer and I owe that to my mom. She saw that I had a gift and she nurtured it the way a parent should and I am so grateful to her,” Sullivan said.

In her commitment to women and the quality of life overall for women, Sullivan is reaching back and reaching out to Black women and women of all cultures to love themselves enough to take care of themselves. She also worked with Bexa to conduct the breast cancer screenings on-site, allowing participants to receive results in real-time.

The exam which takes only two to three minutes, is painless and is radiation-free. Participants receive a copy of their results on site at One Music Fest along with referral information sto follow up with their physicians.”

“My mother knew I could sing and just like any good parent she nurtured my gift and protected me,” Sullivan continued. “I just want Black women to do the same for each other.”