Radio Host Fly Guy DC And The 2022 Lexus NX: Atlanta Lifestyle Tour

Experienced by Kimatni Rawlins, Photography by Garvin St Villier

Welcome to A-Town with cultural influencer and social advocate Fly Guy DC of Streetz 94.5 to explore the various levels of the broadcast specialist’s success. He gave Automotive Rhythms comprehensive insight into his lifestyle of entertainment, music, sports, and fashion while profiling Atlanta landmarks from the cockpit of the all-new, next-level 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport. Let’s ride.

We connected with Fly Guy DC while he was wrapping up Streetz 94.5 on-air duties before hitting the urban streets of Atlanta to explore the culture. Deeply rooted in everything sensational, from sneakers and fashion to hip-hop artists passing through town, the radio and TV personality was enamored with the Redline Lexus when we handed him the keys for the vibrant weekend. Most known for his ATL nightlife crowd control and primetime role as an on-air radio personality, Fly Guy DC has captured the culture with his charismatic energy, quick wit, and endearing professionalism. In addition, his hosting abilities have captivated crowds of over 50,000 attendees, including community initiatives, stadium events, college homecomings, and Fortune 500 exhibitions. Fly Guy DC continues to expand his repertoire on various networks including BET, MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, and REVOLT TV.

We began our Saturday afternoon at the radio station, where the influential millennial finished his set before jumping into the Japanese luxury SUV. The 2022 NX is blessed with an attention-grabbing spindle grille, LED headlights, LED “blade” taillamps, and F-Sport styling including Blacked-out 20-in alloy rims. And throughout the tour, the music enthusiast seamlessly connected his iPhone using Wireless Apple CarPlay to chill out to Streetz 94.5 FM vibes through the 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium Audio system.

In Georgia’s busy and sprawling city, you can visit an array of bucket-list attractions. A few places consist of SkyView Atlanta (a 20-story Ferris wheel in Centennial Park); historic Piedmont Park which inspires healthier lifestyles; the Tabernacle concert hall, originally opened in 1911; Tyler Perry Studios; the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, Atlanta’s top tourist destination; the home of the Atlanta Falcons; and Brave’s Stadium to watch Ronald Acuna Junior hit homers out of the park.

We cruised methodically through the busy quarters as onlookers glanced at the sporty vibes of our ride. He appreciated the turbo’s efficient power whenever we were en route. The NX F-Sport was chill when it needed to be and ready to rock when Fly Guy DC had an appointment to make. Additionally, he revels in newfangled technology for entertainment like the 14″ touchscreen and Lexus Interface. It uses cloud-based connectivity and a “Hey Lexus” voice assistant to satisfy driver requests. More importantly, wireless phone charging is a must since Fly Guy DC has too many hosting engagements to allow his phone battery to die.

Automotive Rhythms periodically stopped for photos and videos of Fly Guy DC with the vehicle in popular locations. He chatted about the SUV’s comfort and driver-inspired cockpit, designed with the philosophy of perfect balance where key features are placed within reach and right where you need them. Moreover, ambient 64-color lighting provides a fully-immersive experience. For example, we swung by the AUC to discuss his time at the illustrious Clark Atlanta University and how higher education is required to attain elevation in America from buying a home to purchasing your next luxury vehicle of choice, in this case, a Lexus NX. Quick and decisive, our all-wheel-drive F-Sport cut through traffic like the Hawk’s Trae Young with the rock.

Fly Guy DC prides himself on positively impacting our youth, giving back to communities, and improving the life experiences of his mentees. He continuously stays active by participating in literacy programs and career days. So naturally, automotive safety is essential. The NX features LSS+ 3.0, aka Lexus Safety System Plus, the most advanced version of LSS and one of, if not the most advanced suite of standard safety features in its class. It includes a new E-Latch and Safe Exit Assist, which uses blind spot monitors to prevent occupants from opening a door if the vehicle detects another vehicle approaching too close.

Saving the best for last, we jumped on 85 South towards the 2000 Convention Center Concourse for an unforgettable experience at KickChella 2022, an experiential gathering for sneaker buyers, sellers, traders, and curious minds. “Whenever I’m driving the Lexus NX my kicks have to be fly. So, of course, that’s why I’m hosting KickChella which has excited the city with a variety of fresh new styles and special editions,” stated Fly Guy DC. Yes, he was right at home in the lifestyle atmosphere.