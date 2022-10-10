Nene Leakes youngest son suffers heart attack and stroke

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has reportedly suffered another devastating blow as 23-year-old son Brentt Leakes reported suffered a heart attack and a stroke several days ago. Last year Leakes lost her beloved husband Greg Leakes to a long bout with cancer.

The youngest son of Nenen and Brent Leakes was quickly transported to a nearby emergency room where he was quickly admitted and lifesaving measures were taken to stabilize his condition and get him on the mend after spending a number of days hospitalized.

According to “TMZ,” Brentt is “on a long road to recovery” and was “quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.” Their sources also say that he is currently out of the hospital and rehabbing and should make a full recovery.

NeNe Leakes has not publicly spoken on the matter of her son’s health.