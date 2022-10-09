Digital Daily

Ray J’s Suicidal Posts Dismissed As ‘Messing Around’

Ray J’s recent Instagram posts left fans concerned that he was contemplating suicide, but a TMZ source says the artist was just “messing around.”

On Thursday (October 6), Ray J posted a series of alarming messages on social media along with a picture where he appeared to be dangling his feet off of a ledge, all of which have now been deleted, per TMZ.

One caption read, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????” Ray J questioned in another post.

The artist also took to this Instagram story, writing “trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion — maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Fans rushed to show their love and support for Ray J as he was seemingly contemplating taking his life.

However, a source close to the artist told TMZ that he was drinking as he was posting on social media. The TMZ source said Ray J was just “messing around.”

He’s been in the company of Princess Love and wasn’t hospitalized, according to the source.

See Ray J’s now-deleted posts here.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

