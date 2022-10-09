Ray J’s Suicidal Posts Dismissed As ‘Messing Around’

Photo: Getty Images

Ray J’s recent Instagram posts left fans concerned that he was contemplating suicide, but a TMZ source says the artist was just “messing around.”

On Thursday (October 6), Ray J posted a series of alarming messages on social media along with a picture where he appeared to be dangling his feet off of a ledge, all of which have now been deleted, per TMZ.

One caption read, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????” Ray J questioned in another post.

The artist also took to this Instagram story, writing “trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion — maybe the next life was my real reality.”

Fans rushed to show their love and support for Ray J as he was seemingly contemplating taking his life.

However, a source close to the artist told TMZ that he was drinking as he was posting on social media. The TMZ source said Ray J was just “messing around.”

He’s been in the company of Princess Love and wasn’t hospitalized, according to the source.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.