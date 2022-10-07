Shaq, Steve Harvey Sit Courtside At Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks Game In Abu Dhabi

Several American celebrities made their way to Abu Dhabi to catch the first NBA Game in the region as the Atlanta Hawks took on the Milwaukee Bucks. Held at the Etihad Arena, the game allowed the city of Atlanta and the NBA to be viewed on a global scale.

Below are the celebrities who were in attendance.

Shaquille O’Neal: The NBA legend received the loudest applause from Abu Dhabi fans as he made his way into the arena. An ambassador for the games, Shaq sat beside Steve Harvey for most of the game and was honored with several other NBA legends.

Fabolous:

The New York-based rapper sported a Brooklyn Nets jersey. Fabolous is scheduled to perform a the NBA District event on Friday.

Steve Harvey:

The comedian and TV host, who is a frequent visitor of the UAE, sat courtside next to Shaq while wearing sun glasses and a green tropical shirt.

Isiah Thomas:

Thomas, a Detroit Pistons and NBA great, was honored and took photos with fans before the game.

Dominique Wilkins:

The Atlanta Hawks legend was honored and served as a spokesperson for Atlanta during the games in Abu Dhabi.

Vince Carter:

The slam dunk champion was also honored other NBA greats. He will also be present at the Manarat Al Saadiyat fan zone during the weekend.