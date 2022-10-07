Fulton County DA Moves to Delay Gang Trial Against Rappers Young Thug, Gunna

Hard-hitting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is holding the line in the gang trial against rappers Young Thug and Gunna and Young Slime. To be fair though Willis filed a motion for continuance and requested the trial be moved from Jan. 9, 2023, to March 27, 2023 in order for eight of the 28 rappers swept up in the criminal arrests to secure counsel. Young Thug and Gunna continue to be held without bond.

Young Thug, Gunna, and more than two dozen members of the Young Slime Life group have been in jail in Atlanta for the past five months for felony charges, including the RICO statute, that could have them in prison for decades if they are convicted. Prosecutors say that YSL is a dangerous street gang responsible for a multitude of serious crimes.

In May, Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) was indicted along with rapper Young Thug who are both on the Young Stoner Life record label. Fulton County prosecutors claim that YSL uses the record label as a front while conducting criminal activity. In the 88-page indictment, several members of YSL were charged with crimes such as murder, armed robbery, and illegal firearm possession.