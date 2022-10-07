Diner en Blanc Atlanta Hosts 4,000 Guests at Pemberton Place For 8th Annual Pop Up Picnic

On Saturday, Sept. 24, 4000 foodies, fashionistas and cultural enthusiasts gathered at Pemberton Place surrounded by the World of Coca-Cola, Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil & Human Rights for the 8th edition of Le Diner en Blanc- Atlanta.

This year’s edition once again delivered for Atlanta’s best-heeled and provided guests with a platform to exhibit their fashion sense, showcase their classy taste for design and elegance and share their gastronomic delights. World-renown for its photogenic moments, last night’s Le Dîner en Blanc was no exception!

Launched in Paris in 1988 by François Pasquier and a handful of friends, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a global phenomenon and taken over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world such as New York, Miami, Sydney, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Vilnius, Montreal, and Nairobi.

Le Dîner en Blanc – Atlanta and hosts Carla Griffin, Sam Lenaeus, Lynnette Favors, Don Rivers, Rene Miller and Sheryl Bennett gratefully acknowledge Natalie Reid State Farm Agency, M&R, and Copper Cane as official local partners of the 2022 edition of Le Dîner en Blanc- Atlanta.

Set in an iconic and prestigious venue in the city, Le Dîner en Blanc brings together lovers of gastronomy, fashion, and spontaneity. This “diner” affordable yet refined, is an experience in and of itself. The sea of ​​people all adorned in white creates images that are instantly ‘Instagram-able’.

Carla Griffin, Lynnette Favors, Sheryl Bennett, Sam Lenaeus, Don Rivers, and Rene Miller, hosts of Le Dîner en Blanc in Atlanta, are glad that Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to the city: “We are excited to produce another fabulous Le Diner En Blanc event for Atlanta for our fourth year,” they share.