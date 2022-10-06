President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Possession

President Joe Biden announced today that he would pardon thousands of people convicted on federal marijuana possession charges and expunge their records to remove unfair obstacles to them becoming contributing members of society and free to participate in social and economic activities to improve their quality of life.

The pardons, which Biden and his long time friend and commander-in-chief Barack Obama have contended for years that enforcement and punishment for simple marijuana possession had been doled out unfairly and that Black Americans were disproportionate impacted by these low-level crimes.

Biden reportedly is encouraging governors and state officials to examine local policies for marijuana possession and to not only pardon convicted offenders but to also work with the Department of Health and Human Services to consider removing cannabis from the list of so-Schedule 1 drugs, which also includes hardcore substances like heroin, cocaine and meth.

“As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail for just using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said in a statement announcing the pardons.

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and Brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.”

It’s unclear exactly how many people will receive pardons under Biden’s order. The Justice Department issued a statement saying it would “expeditiously administer the President’s proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense. In coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon.”

Currently, 19 states have fully legalized marijuana use or possession for either medicinal or recreational purposes, and local prosecutors in some states that haven’t are increasingly choosing to not pursue cases against people caught with weed as a matter of policy. And, while legalized weed has turned into a multibillion-dollar industry, many consumers and businesses in states that have decriminalized still have trouble navigating the legal and economic impact and intricacies for regulating sale and consumption.