Kendrick Lamar, Latto, GloRilla Win Big At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

The hip-hop culture celebrated one of its biggest nights at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Filmed in Atlanta, the awards ceremony paid homage to several of the top rap artists of this generation.

Kendrick Lamar ruled the night with six wins, including ‘Artist of the Year,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Best Live Performer, ‘ and ‘Album of the Year’ for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He shared two additional wins including ‘Best Hip Hop Video’ for “Family Ties” with Baby Keem and ‘Video Director of the Year’ with Dave Free.

Drake took home three wins including ‘Best Collaboration for “Wait For U” with Future and Tems, then tying himself for the ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ with contributions on “Wait For U” and Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs.”

Atlanta-based group EarthGang won for ‘Best Duo or Group,’ Latto scored ‘Song of the Year’ for “Big Energy” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” was crowned as the ‘Impact Track’.

Hitmaka was named ‘Producer of the Year’ and DJ Dramasnagged ‘DJ of the Year.’ Newcomer Glo Rilla was crowned ‘Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ and Benjamin Epps (France) won ‘Best International Flow.’ “Caresha Please” and “Drink Champs” tied for the coveted ‘Best Hip Hop Platform’ award.

David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma and Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia and Wu-Tang Clan paid tribute to the iconic LOUD Records and its pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.

Trina was also honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” award.

The complete list of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2022 winners are:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR – MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS

SONG OF THE YEAR

LATTO – BIG ENERGY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

KENDRICK LAMAR & BABY KEEM – FAMILY TIES

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

GLO RILLA

BEST COLLABORATION

FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS – WAIT FOR U

BEST DUO OR GROUP

EARTH GANG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

KENDRICK LAMAR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

BENJAMIN EPPS (FRANCE)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

KENDRICK LAMAR & DAVE FREE

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ DRAMA

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HITMAKA

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 CENT

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

CARESHA PLEASE & DRINK CHAMPS (TIE)

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

DRAKE – WAIT FOR U (FUTURE FEAT. DRAKE & TEMS) & CHURCHILL DOWNS (JACK HARLOW FEAT. DRAKE) (TIE)

IMPACT TRACK

LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME