Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt At YZY SZN 9 Fashion Show

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West has out Kanye’d himself once again.

On Monday (October 3), the rapper/fashion mogul kicked off his surprise YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris with quite the bang, choosing to open the show wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. (See a photo of Ye in the shirt HERE)

According to Complex, several models in the show were also seen wearing variations of Ye’s shirt.

West, who was also wearing what has become his 2022 Paris Fashion Week staple — diamond-studded flip-flops, wore the shirt while giving a monologue before the models hit the catwalk. In his speech, per Page Six, he referenced Kim Kardashian’s robbery, his former manager Scooter Braun, his fashion industry journey, his recent fallout with Gap, and a whole lot more.

“I am Ye and everyone here knows that I am the leader,” he said at one point. “You can’t manage me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“White Lives Matter” #YZYSZN9. The Pope is on the front. pic.twitter.com/kVJRqeOUhV — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) October 3, 2022

Ahead of Monday’s show, Ye made his runway debut as part of Balenciaga’s presentation.