Herschel Walker Ridiculed By Son For Violence, Lying After Report Of Alleged Abortion

In a Senate race where Herschel Walker has faced criticism for his nonsensical comments, lack of preparedness, and violent past, his most harshest critic may be his son.

Following a report by The Daily Beast that claimed Walker paid for his girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, his son Christian Walker lashed out on social media.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done.”

Christian continued to go after his father and claimed that the former UGA football star threatened to kill them and was a habitual womanizer.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” Christian wrote. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over six times in six months running from your violence.”

Christian also claimed that Herschel’s attempt to present himself as a moral person is also an act.

“Don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” he wrote. “But how dare you lie and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of destroying other peoples lives. How dare you.”

He also said that Herschel has multiple kids that he neglects.

“You have four kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising one of them, you were out cheating and lying,” he wrote in a tweet he later deleted. “If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.”

Herschel responded to the report by during an interview on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News by saying, “I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it’s a lie. And I’m going to continue to fight.”

Walker has threatened to sue The Daily Beast over the report.