‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Reveals Glimpse Of New King In Latest Trailer

A new Black Panther is revealed in the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On Oct. 3, an extended version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released and shed more light on the highly-anticipated sequel that will hit theaters on Nov. 11.

Filmed in Atlanta, the trailer provides a subtle glimpse of the new Black Panther which appears to be a woman. Some media outlets and fans have speculated that Shuri, Nakia, or Okoye could be ascended to the throne.

The trailer also examines the character Namor and his underwater kingdom which originated in the comic books. And the new character Ironheart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began filming in June 2021 in Atlanta and recently conducted several reshoots from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14.

Following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise needed to make a major adjustment to continue without its lead character.

In the comic book, Shuri becomes Black Panther after T’Challa is attacked by Doctor Doom.

View trailer below: